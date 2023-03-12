Man stabbed in stomach following domestic call in Riverside

A man was stabbed in the stomach in Riverside Sunday overnight.

Riverside Police and EMS were dispatched to the 4700 block of Derwent Drive at around 1:10 a.m. on reports of a domestic dispute, Huber Heights Dispatch—who also dispatches for Riverside—informed News Center 7.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a man stabbed in the stomach who was “conscious and talking,” according to traffic on emergency scanners.

Officers were “securing” the suspect, crews told dispatch over emergency scanners.

The severity of the victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Riverside Police led the investigation into to incident. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this page as we learn more.