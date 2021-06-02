Man stabbed in Stowe

Jun. 2—A man was stabbed in the shoulder early Wednesday in Stowe, according to Allegheny County police.

Authorities said they were were called to Broadway Avenue just after 1 a.m. for a report of a 53-year-old man with a knife wound. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

