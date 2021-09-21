Man stabbed by stranger at River North restaurant early Tuesday, police say

A 32-year-old man was reportedly stabbed at a restaurant in River North about 5 a.m. Tuesday, Chicago police said.

The victim was near the 600 block of North Clark Street when he said he was approached by an unknown man who “approached and started yelling,” according to a police media notification.

He told authorities the man then stabbed him multiple times in the arm, hip and chest. The man who attacked the 32-year-old with a knife was said to be heavyset and wearing a blue, black and white jacket. He was last seen running north from the scene, police said.

After being stabbed, the injured man ran to the first block of East Wacker Drive to call for help. He was then driven to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Authorities do not release the names of businesses or provide exact addresses for crime scenes.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning, police said.