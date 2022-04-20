Man stabbed in Texas machete attack near homeless encampment

An unidentified suspect with a machete allegedly attacked a man in Texas Monday evening near a homeless encampment.

The attack reportedly happened in southeast Austin while the alleged victim was walking his dog, FOX 7 in Austin reported.

"They start basically ganging up on this guy," a resident who lives nearby and who asked to remain anonymous said of the alleged assault. "Someone hit him on the back of the head, and then they stabbed him with a machete."

Footage of the incident appears to show a group of men following the victim before one allegedly stabs him in his arm. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, the station reported.

No arrests have been reported.

POLICE IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN ‘RANDOM’ STABBING OF TEENAGE GIRL

Austin Police didn’t immediately return Fox News’ request for confirmation.

Nathan Hill, who owns Frazier’s Long and Low bar on Elmont Drive, told the station that the alleged attack is the third this year near the encampment.

In January, a man was shot and killed on the same corner, according to FOX 7.

"This year, in particular, the beginning of this year, and this corner in particular, has been the most violence I’ve seen attached to homelessness, unhoused situation in my 20 years in Austin," Hill said. "I certainly have employees that are pretty concerned."

Another neighbor told the station she’s concerned for her safety.

"I’m on high alert all the time. I can’t go out for walks," said the woman, who wished to remain anonymous.