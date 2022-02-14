Man stabbed twice during fight in Santa Fe, police say

Michael Tashji, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Feb. 14—A man was stabbed twice during a fight with two others Saturday morning near College Plaza, according to Santa Fe police.

The 34-year-old victim realized he had been stabbed in the torso after the fight ended, said Deputy Chief Ben Valdez.

A passing driver on St. Michael's Drive stopped to help, taking the victim to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Valdez said the victim knew the men he'd fought with and that officers would check with businesses for surveillance video that might have recorded the fight.

