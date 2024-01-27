Man who stabbed victim 11 times in Tenderloin District convicted

(KRON) – Richard Rice was convicted after a trial by jury for a stabbing in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, the District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced.

Rice, 21, was convicted of one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of mayhem.

On Feb. 16, 2023, Rice’s victim left a bar on the 400 block of Ellis Street when a group that included Rice engaged in a verbal altercation, according to the District Attorney’s office. After the verbal altercation, Rice stabbed the victim 11 times. One of the stabbings was a large cut to his face that resulted in permanent scarring.

“I would like to thank the jury for their service in this case,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “The jury’s verdict sends a message that violence will not be tolerated in our city and those who commit acts of violence will be held accountable and face consequences. My office takes these cases seriously and will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served.”

Rice faces eight years in state prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 14.

