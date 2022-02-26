Man stabbed in West Hartford after fight that began in an Uber

A man has been hospitalized after being stabbed outside the Shell gas station on Farmington Ave. in West Hartford, police said.

According to the West Hartford Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing just after midnight Saturday morning and arrived to find a man with multiple stab wounds. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicated that three men, two passengers and a driver, began an altercation in an Uber and continued in the parking lot of the Shell station.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing, West Hartford police said.

