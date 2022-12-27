Man stabbed while jogging on Queen Anne trail

A man was stabbed Tuesday while jogging on a trail in north Queen Anne, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue North and Etruria Street.

Officers located a 21-year-old man with a stab wound to his abdomen.

The man told police he had been jogging on the South Ship Canal Trail when he was stabbed, but he could not provide a description of a suspect.

Officers provided first aid until medics with the Seattle Fire Department transported him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

If you have information about this incident, contact Seattle police at 206-233-5000.