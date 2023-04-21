Man stabbed while in ponding basin on high-speed rail property. He ran to Fresno highway

A man was stabbed Thursday evening after he was confronted by another man near a Fresno highway, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers said they responded to the area of Highway 99, north on Clinton Avenue, on the southbound side when the Fresno Police Department found a 45-year-old man hiding after he ran away from an attacker.

CHP Sgt. Jason Steinhauer said the man was walking in the ponding basin in the area that is adjacent to the highway on the high-speed rail property when he was confronted by someone he did not know. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim once in the stomach. The victim then climbed the fence to the freeway to get away from the attacker.

The victim hopped the fence over to the highway and was hiding by the guardrail before officers found him in some weeds. The victim was alert and conscious and was taken to a local hospital.

His status is not known, Steinhauer said.

The assailant ran off in an unknown location.

The motive for the stabbing is being investigated by CHP.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at 559-262-0400.