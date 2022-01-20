Man stabbed while trying to stop robber from stealing his car, Fort Worth police say

A man was stabbed while trying to stop someone from stealing his vehicle, Fort Worth police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Terrell Avenue and Troost Street. Police responded to the scene on a report of a robbery.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who had been stabbed during the course of a robbery for his vehicle,” police said, adding that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the robbery occurred closer to East Terrell and Park Manor Drive.

The stolen vehicle was found near Burchill Road South and Binkley Street.

Police have not yet made an arrest as the investigation remains ongoing.