Man stabbed while walking in Saco early Tuesday morning
May 17—A man walking home from work in Saco was stabbed during an attempted robbery, police said.
Residents on Common Street called police at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday to report that a person was knocking on doors and yelling for help. Officers found a man near 102 Common St. who had a single stab wound to the lower abdomen, according to Deputy Chief Corey Huntress.
The man told officers he was walking home from work when he was approached by a person who displayed a weapon and demanded money. When the victim refused, he was stabbed in the abdomen.
The suspect was described as a young white male wearing all dark clothing and a ski mask.
The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
Huntress said police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 282-8216.