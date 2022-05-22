Man stabbed his wife to death, cut his neck at their house in Blue Mound, police say

A 69-year old man stabbed his wife to death and cut his neck at a house in Blue Mound, police said on Sunday.

Officers first found Thomas Simpkins laying on the kitchen floor of the house in the 700 block of Globe Avenue. The laceration to his neck appeared to be self-inflicted, Blue Mound Polic Chief Dusty Steele said.

Police found the body of Simpkins’ 66-year-old wife on a bedroom floor. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released her name Sunday night.

Thomas Simpkins was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said. He is in police custody on suspicion of murder. Police did not describe a motive in the killing.

Officers discovered the violence when they responded to the house for a welfare check about 9:45 a.m.