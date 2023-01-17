Man stabbed wife to death — then covered her body to hide it from their children, cops say

A Miami man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his wife to death and covered her body with a sheet so that their children wouldn’t see the gruesome aftermath.

Eder Omar Espinoza-Andino, 40, is accused of stabbing his wife to death on Saturday.

Eder Omar Espinoza-Andino, 40, was arrested Saturday and charged with second degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Shortly after midnight, Johana Aristizabal, 38, arrived from work to the home that she and her husband had bought in September. There, police say, the couple argued about their “failed marriage.”

They continued to bicker when the Brownsville man grabbed a kitchen knife and fatally stabbed Aristizabal, according to police.

Police note Espinoza-Andino subsequently placed her body on a couch, covered her wounds with bandages and mopped up the blood splattered on the floor. He also covered Aristizabal with a sheet so that the children wouldn’t see their mother’s body.

He then dropped off the children at his friend’s house, where authorities say he confessed to the slaying. At the time of his arrest, Espinoza-Andino’s clothes were soaked in blood, and the stained sheet was found in the trunk of his car.

Espinoza-Andino is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

