Man stabbed, woman threatened in ‘unprovoked’ attacks in downtown Sarasota, police say

A 32-year-old Sarasota man is facing charges after police said he stabbed another man in downtown Sarasota after threatening to kill and rape a woman moments earlier.

Both the assault and the stabbing were unprovoked, police said. The victims did not know their attacker, Arron Clay Kvamme.

He was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple assault. Kvamme, who is unemployed, is being held on bonds totaling $500,000 at the Sarasota County Jail .

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old woman working at Brick’s Smoked Meats, 1528 State St., Sarasota, was cleaning a table in the restaurant’s outdoor seating area when Kvamme approached her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Kvamme said “he was going to kill her, rape her, cut her head off and get the cartel to kill her and her family.

Moments later, Kvamme approached a a 35-year-old man who was on a ladder fixing lights in a tree out front of 1500 State Street and without exchanging any words stabbed him in the lower abdomen, according to another probable cause affidavit.

The victim tried to chase his attacked but collapsed because of his serious injuries. A Sarasota Parking Enforcement employee saw Kvamme running away, however, and the victim bleeding the sidewalk so he followed Kvamme until Sarasota police officers apprehended him in the 300 block of South Orange Avenue.

The stabbing victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and treated for the non-life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation of the stabbing, police learned about the nearby assault moments earlier. That victim told police she had feared for her life.