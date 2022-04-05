Man stabbed, wounded with box cutter during clash inside Manhattan Wall St. subway station

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A man was stabbed and wounded with a box cutter during a clash with a fellow straphanger inside the Wall St. subway station in Lower Manhattan early Tuesday, police said.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was on an uptown No. 4 train rumbling into the Wall St. station when he got into an argument with about 6:10 a.m., cops said.

The two men continued to argue as they got off the train and headed upstairs to the mezzanine, where the victim was stabbed, police said.

Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital where he is expected to recover.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s wearing a blue mask and gray hoodie and armed with a red boxcutter, ran off and has not been caught.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the two men know each other.

