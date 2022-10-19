Man stable after being shot in East Hartford

Oct. 19—EAST HARTFORD — A man was in stable condition Wednesday after police say he was shot Tuesday night.

Officers were called to 30 Hillside St. at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, where they found an adult male in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should contact Det. Jason Smola at 860-291-7541 or jsmola@easthartfordct.gov. The department also has an anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

