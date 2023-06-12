Man in stable condition after being multiple shot times in Dayton

A man is in stable condition after police said he was shot multiple times Saturday in Dayton.

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton police were called to the first block of Knect Drive Saturday evening to reports of a man shot in the back, laying on the ground, according to Montgomery County regional dispatchers.

A spokesperson for Dayton police confirmed Monday that the 20-year-old man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

Officers found a scene for the shooting in the alley in the 3000 block of North Main Street.

Further information regarding the circumstances of the shooting was not available.

The shooting remains under investigation by Dayton Police Department.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to please contact 937-333-1232 where they can speak with a detective. If you wish to remain anonymous you can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.



