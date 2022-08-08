Man in stable condition after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Morningside

A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Jackson Street just before 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man shot in the thigh and ankle.

The victim told police that a car pulled up on the street, and another man got out and shot him, according to public safety officials.

Police said the victim was otherwise uncooperative and didn’t provide his name or address.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

At least 4 injured during shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood, one victim dead 4 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Duquesne Updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act goes into effect after 45 years without changes VIDEO: Westmoreland County community members bring droves of donations to help families affected by floods DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts