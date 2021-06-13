Man in stable condition following Perry South shooting

Jun. 13—A man was transported to a hospital in stable condition after being shot Saturday night in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood, according to police.

Zone 1 officers responded around 9:35 p.m. to the 500 block of Chautauqua Street for a report of a male shot.

They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to public safety officials. Police applied a tourniquet until medics arrived, and are continuing to investigate.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .