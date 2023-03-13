Man in stable condition following third shooting in Hartford in five days

Police in Hartford are investigating the third shooting reported in less than a week after a man was shot on Putnam Street early Monday.

According to the Hartford Police Department, the victim — a man in his 30s who has not been identified — has been taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition after suffering gunshot wounds around 2:21 a.m. in the area of 49 Putnam St. Officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, which detects acoustics consistent with gunfire.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This marks the third shooting reported in Hartford in less than a week. On Thursday, a 28-year-old city man was shot and killed after police received a ShotSpotter notification in the area of Kent Street. On Sunday, a 52-year-old Bloomfield man died of gunshot wounds following the report of gunshots on Albany Avenue.

Both shootings remain under investigation.