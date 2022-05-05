Man in stable condition after Harrison Twp. stabbing

May 5—A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in Harrison Twp. early Thursday.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies were called to the 4100 block of Meadowdale Drive on the reported stabbing around 1:35 a.m.

Deputies found a man with a stab wound to his back when they arrived on scene, according to the sheriff's office. Paramedics from the Harrison Twp. Fire Department transported the man to the hospital. He is in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit is handling the investigation.

The incident took place approximately one hour before deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive woman a few blocks away.

Around 2:29 a.m., deputies found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound in the 4400 block of Saylor Street. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There is nothing that indicates the two incidents are related, according to the sheriff's office.

