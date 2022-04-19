Man in stable condition after reported stabbing in Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police are investigating a stabbing that happened in Downtown Pittsburgh Tuesday morning.

Police and medics responded to a reported stabbing at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Smithfield Street around 6 a.m.

Police said the man who was stabbed was conscious and alert. First responders said they noticed a minor wound on his shoulder.

The man is in stable condition. Police said he was uncooperative when speaking with officers.

Channel 11 Traffic Tracker just arrived on the scene of a police incident Downtown - avoid the intersection of Fifth Avenue at Smithfield Street. #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI pic.twitter.com/cpKBBC9YHP — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 19, 2022

