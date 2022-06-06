Man stable after Fairfield officer-involved shooting

Jun. 6—A man standing on Port Union Road on Sunday afternoon was shot by a Fairfield police officer, officials said.

At about 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Port Union investigate a 911 hang up call. The officer found the man standing in the road and attempted to engage him in conversation.

During the interaction the officer observed a firearm in the man's hand. The officer ordered him to drop the weapon multiple times, but he refused, according to police.

The man assumed a shooting stance and pointed the weapon at the officer. In response, the officer fired several rounds from their handgun, striking the man.

Other officers arriving on scene began life-saving measures and called for paramedics. The man was taken to an area hospital where he is stable. No officers were injured during the incident.

Officials with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations were contacted and will be conducting an investigation. The incident was captured on the officer's body camera and will be released publicly.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.