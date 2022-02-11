Man stabs 4, including his dad, in violent rampage in San Fernando Valley, police say

A man stabbed his father before embarking on a violent rampage in the San Fernando Valley that left himself and two other victims hospitalized, authorities said.

Police responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a call from the 7900 block of Broadleaf Avenue in Panorama City, where it appeared the suspect stabbed his father and stole a car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

That car was found abandoned several hours later near the 170 Freeway in Burbank, and around 4 p.m. the suspect attempted to take another car near a cigar lounge on Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Oxnard Street in North Hollywood, said Melissa Podany, a spokesperson for LAPD.

Three people attempted to intercede and were all stabbed, authorities said. KTLA reported that the victims were the cigar lounge owner and two employees.

Amid the altercation, the suspect was also stabbed, authorities said.

Two victims and the suspect were transported to the hospital in "at least serious condition," according to Margaret Stewart, spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department. The remaining victim was treated at the scene.

The suspect's father was transported to the hospital, according to LAFD. His condition is unknown.

The suspect, who was not identified, is in custody, police said.

Podany said a "family dispute" preceded the initial violence.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.