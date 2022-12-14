Man stabs 4 people at casino poker table in ‘random’ attack, Washington police say

A man was arrested in the stabbing of four people at a casino in Washington after leading police on a high-speed chase, authorities said.

The man was sitting at a poker table on Dec. 12 at the New Phoenix and Last Frontier Casino in La Center, when he reached down and grabbed something, video shows, according to a news release by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

He then stood up and stabbed a man sitting to his left multiple times in the head and chest, the news release said.

Law enforcement, including police from LaCenter, Ridgefield and the Cowlitz Tribal Police Department, responded to the stabbing at 11:47 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Officers were able to review video of the stabbings, and after the man, identified as Scott R. Harmier, 41, of Vancouver, attacked the first victim casino workers and patrons tried to intervene.

Harmier started swinging the knife toward them before attempting to stab a woman three times as she sat at the table, authorities said.

Harmier then chased a man outside into the parking lot before stabbing him., video shows. Footage showed the man fall to the ground before Harmier stabbed him two more times.

Officials describe the incident as a “random, unprovoked act,” according to the release, and four people were transported to a local hospital with knife wounds, officials said.

Harmier fled the casino in a white Nissan sedan that was reported going toward Interstate 5, police said. He led deputies on a high-speed chase as he drove south on Interstate 205, according to the release.

Driving at speeds that reached 100 mph, Harmier was slowed down after “a pursuit immobilization technique” was put in place, the sheriff’s office said.

Harmier was taken into custody and booked into the “Clark County Jail on four counts of assault in the first degree,” a Class A felony, according to the release.

All four victims are expected to survive with three having been released and one being kept for observation, police said.

La Center is about 150 miles south of Seattle.

