Man stabs 66-year-old roommate to death in Ellenwood, police say

Clayton County police have arrested a man whom they say stabbed his roommate to death after they got into an argument.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The stabbing happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 at a home on Old Grant Road in Ellenwood.

Police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Justin Bryant.

Officers say Bryant called 911 and told the dispatch that he killed his roommate, 66-year-old Edward Gallaher.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once officers arrived, they found the victim in the basement, dead from multiple stab wounds.

Other officers quickly found Bryant in the woods and arrested him.

During their investigation, officers learned that an altercation took place between the victim and Bryant, which ultimately led to Gallaher’s death.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Bryant is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

IN OTHER NEWS:







