Man stabs gas station clerk in chest after refusing to wear mask, Washington cops say

A man stabbed a gas station worker after they turned him away for not wearing a face mask in Washington, police said.

The clerk told the man he wasn’t allowed in the store without a face mask on Monday, Nov. 15, Seattle Police Department said in a news release.

He then stabbed the worker in the chest and abdomen around 7:15 p.m. before fleeing, police said.

Face masks are required in public indoor settings in Washington and large outdoor events where there are more than 500 people in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But there are some exceptions, such as for those who are under the age of 5 or people who have a medical or mental health condition or disability that “prevents them from wearing a mask.”

The employee was transported to Harborview Medical Center for their injuries. No update on the employee’s condition was provided by police.

