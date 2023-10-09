Man stabs himself in Orchard Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A man is in the hospital after a stabbing in Orchard Mesa that investigators believe was self-inflicted.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Grand Junction Police officers responded to 911 calls of a stabbing in the 2700 block of Highway 50. Officers found a man with a serious injury at the scene.

A Grand Junction Fire Department ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

Law enforcement investigated and determined the man stabbed himself.

No further information is available at this time.

