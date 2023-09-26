Man stabs mother’s fiancé after overhearing ‘he didn’t like him,’ deputies say

A Haralson County man is accused of stabbing his mother’s fiancé in the head and shoulder multiple times.

Deputies with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Woodland Circle early Monday morning to a report of a stabbing.

When deputies arrived they spoke with a woman who said her son had stabbed her fiancé.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman said she thought her son overheard her fiancé say he didn’t like him so he came into the master bedroom and started punching him.

She soon realized he had a knife in his hand and he wasn’t punching him, he was stabbing him.

The woman was also injured in the attack.

Deputies said the son, Dylan James McCleskey, 31, was not at the home and his car was missing from the driveway.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate him.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his head and shoulder and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Criminal Investigative Division took control of the investigation and obtained a search warrant to process the scene and collect evidence.

A sergeant with the Criminal Investigative Division was able to get a description of McClesky’s vehicle and distribute it to other local law enforcement agencies.

That evening, Tallapoosa police arrested McCleskey and booked him into the Haralson County Detention Center.

He will face aggravated assault charges.

The case is still under investigation.

