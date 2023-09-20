Man stabs mother, his sister in Fresno. Police used a Taser on him before arrest

Two women were stabbed by a relative early Wednesday in northwest Fresno before all three ended up at a local hospital, police said.

The disturbance was reported about 3:30 a.m near Milburn and Roberts avenues, where police said they determined the man stabbed his mother and sister.

When officers arrived to the neighborhood southwest of Bullard Avenue and Figarden Drive, they found the man standing outside the home and holding a knife, police said. He fled on foot.

Police said they arrested the man after using a Taser on him.

The mother and daughter suffered stab wounds in the incident, police said. Both of the victims and the attacking brother were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The victims were in stable condition, police said.

Officers investigate in a neighborhood at Milburn and Roberts avenues after a double stabbing on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, police said.