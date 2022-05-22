Man stabs naked man who attacked him in the street in Fort Worth, police say

Police are investigating a stabbing incident after a man allegedly stabbed a naked individual in self-defense early Sunday morning in north Fort Worth.

At about 02:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a male that was stabbed at the 1700 block of Thorntree Lane, according to Fort Worth police spokesperson Leonard Elgin.

Officers made the scene and found that a male was stabbed three times.

As officers were arriving on the scene, the subject who stabbed the male called police and reported his location, Elgin said.

Based on testimony from the man, the stabbing victim, who was naked at the time, attacked the male. The male then pulled out a knife to defend himself.

Officers have the man detained in the street. The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.