Man stabs his own mother to death, according to Hall County Sheriff

A Gainesville man has been charged with the murder of his own mother, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call requesting a welfare check following around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Chicopee Street at South Hall County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When deputies got to the scene, they found a female victim with numerous stab wounds. The victim has been identified as Angela Shields, 63, of Gainesville.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to authorities, the suspect, Marcus Alfredo Flores, 33, was the victim’s son. Flores was taken into custody and charged with felony malice murder.

Police have not released Flores’ motive in the crime. It’s unclear if he was living with his mother at the time.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In other news: