Man stabs his roommate, follows them and starts fire in Utah home, cops say

A 22-year-old was arrested after he was accused of stabbing his roommate and starting a fire in the home, Utah officials said.

Officers were called to a home in Salt Lake City after they got reports of a disturbance, according to a Dec. 2 news release by the police department.

The man had stabbed his 23-year-old roommate, officers said. Police said a motive is not yet known.

The man is accused of stabbing the victim “several times including in the chest” before they were able to take the knife from him, according to the booking affidavit obtained by KSL.

McClatchy News reached out for more information Dec. 4 and is awaiting a response. Police didn’t identify the suspect or victim.

After the victim was stabbed, they hid in the lower area of the home, police said.

Another roommate applied pressure to the stab wound, officials told KSL.

The suspect followed his roommate to the room and poured a flammable liquid on the floor before setting it on fire, police said.

Crews with Salt Lake City Fire arrived before the fire was able to spread, officers said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was taken to another hospital for minor injuries and was then booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, police said.

He was booked on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated arson, according to police.

