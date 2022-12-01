Man stabs his sleeping boyfriend in the neck, then calls 911, Oklahoma police say

A man was sleeping at a hotel when his boyfriend stabbed him in the neck, according to police in Oklahoma.

The boyfriend then called 911 to report the stabbing at about 11:55 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the Tulsa Police Department said in a news release.

Officers who arrived at the Budget Inn found the caller on top of his boyfriend, trying to treat the man’s neck wound, police said.

He admitted stabbing his sleeping boyfriend in the neck, police said, and was arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and he’s expected to be OK, police said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

