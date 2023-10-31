Man stabs stepfather multiple times at Forsyth County home, sheriff’s office says

A 21-year-old was arrested after deputies said he stabbed his stepfather on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to a stabbing on Matt Highway in Cumming, Georgia.

Authorities said dispatch told deputies that a man had been stabbed and the suspect, later identified as James Edward Hughes III had run away from the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, identified as Mark Couch, 59, reportedly lying on the front walkway with multiple stabs and cut wounds.

Authorities said they spoke to Couch’s wife, who told them that her son Hughes, had stabbed Couch after an argument and then ran into the woods. Couch was treated for his injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deputies said, Hughes had come back out of the woods and was arrested.

He was transported to the Forsyth County Jail.

IN OTHER NEWS:



