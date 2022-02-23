Man stabs to death uncle with cancer to get part of his lottery win, New York cops say

A man will serve decades in prison after he was accused of “mercilessly” and fatally stabbing his uncle with cancer to steal “only a few dollars” of his big lottery win, law enforcement officials in New York City said.

He’s been sentenced to 24 years in the killing of his 73-year-old uncle and the stabbing death of a family friend at her workplace while he ran from police in 2018, according to the Bronx County district attorney’s office’s Feb. 22 news release.

Idris Abdul Muhaymin, 49, of Georgia, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter on Jan. 4 after his uncle Owen Dillard’s killing in the South Bronx on June 11, 2018, and Wanda Rios’, 45, stabbing in a security firm office where she worked a month later, the release said.

The case goes back to when Muhaymin showed up to his uncle’s apartment in 2018 demanding money after Dillard recently won $50,000 from the lottery, NBC New York reported.

“Muhaymin then put Dillard in a chokehold and stabbed him multiple times with a sharp object,” the district attorney’s release said. Dillard was pronounced dead at his apartment, and Muhaymin went on the run, having taken a few dollars from his uncle, prosecutors said.

Then, he showed up at Rios’ workplace at MNI Security Specialist Inc. where she, as “a woman considered to be (his) family friend,” let him in before he “stabbed her repeatedly with a sharp object, causing her death,” according to prosecutors. He ran away with stolen electronic equipment, and Rios was pronounced dead at a hospital, prosecutors said.

Police said Rios was stabbed with a screwdriver, PIX11 reported.

Muhaymin’s “actions left a child without a mother and a husband without a wife,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said in a statement.

Muhaymin was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision following his 24-year sentence, the release said.

“I hope today’s sentence brings some sense of relief to the families of the victims,” Clark said.

