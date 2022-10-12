Man stabs wife with scissors while 10-year-old daughter sleeps, Washington cops say

A man is accused of stabbing his wife to death with scissors as their 10-year-old child was asleep in the home, prosecutors in Washington said.

Hong Tien Pham, 52, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Thuyen Hoang on Oct. 6 in Kent, according to charging documents.

Pham called his brother and told him he was going to kill his wife, police said in a probable cause statement.

His brother called authorities and asked them to conduct a welfare check on Pham’s home around 12:30 a.m., police said, but no one answered.

About 30 minutes later, police responded to the home again for a second welfare check reported by Pham’s brother-in-law, authorities said.

Pham left the home after police called him out, and he wasarrested.

Their 10-year-old daughter was also walked out of the home, uninjured, police said.

Pham’s wife, Hoang, was found dead inside the home, police said, with puncture marks on her neck. Scissors covered in blood were found near her body, police said.

An autopsy ruled her death a homicide, police said.

His son told authorities Pham suspected his wife was cheating, though he didn’t have any proof, police said.

Pham told police “I know what I did was wrong,” according to the probable cause statement.

Pham’s bail was set at $2 million. His next court hearing is Oct. 20.

Kent is about 20 miles south of Seattle.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

