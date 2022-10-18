Man stabs woman to death, then himself, while 3 kids were in the home, Florida cops say

A man stabbed a woman to death before fatally stabbing himself in a home with three children, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a home in Deltona at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, and found a man and a woman unconscious inside, according to a Facebook post from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died about an hour later, according to the sheriff’s office.

The three children who were home at the time were not injured.

Officials said the killing “appears to be a domestic murder-suicide,” according to the post.

Deputies are seeking to make arrangements for the three children with family members and trying to connect them to resources, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The children will need a lot of love and support as they deal with this tragedy today and for the rest of their lives,” Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said on Twitter. “I am just so sorry for their pain.”

The children will need a lot of love and support as they deal with this tragedy today and for the rest of their lives. I am just so sorry for their pain. We are making arrangements with family members and will make sure these kids have everything they need. https://t.co/AtwAf6CGAa — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) October 18, 2022

Deltona is about 30 miles northeast of Orlando.

The sheriff’s office did not release the ages of the children or say whether they are related to the victims. A request for more information from McClatchy News on Oct. 18 was not immediately returned.

Man stabs wife with scissors while 10-year-old daughter sleeps, Washington cops say

Man kills ex-wife and her son after fight over leaving the lights on, Florida cops say

Husband shoots wife dead with 9 children inside home, California police say