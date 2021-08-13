Man stabs woman on Greyhound before barricading himself inside bus, Texas cops say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A Greyhound bus passenger is accused of stabbing a fellow rider and barricading himself inside the bus for several hours, Texas cops say.

Passengers on the Greyhound traveling from Dallas to San Antonio exited the bus around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and alerted police that a man had a knife, San Antonio Police Capt. Eric Hightower said in a news briefing live streamed by WOAI.

Officers went inside the bus and found a 33-year-old man had stabbed a woman, police said. The rest of the passengers, including the injured woman, were evacuated off the Greyhound.

The suspect did not listen to commands from officers to exit, and he barricaded himself inside the bus for more than two-and-a-half hours, Hightower said. Hostage negotiators arrived, and the man was struck with beanbags as he tried to leave the bus with the knife still in his hand, according to the police captain.

He eventually left the Greyhound on his own power. The man, who was not publicly identified, will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was treated at the scene for injuries sustained from the beanbags, police said.

Police learned in its investigation a dispute broke out between the man and woman on their trip with around 30 passengers on board, Hightower said. The woman in her 30s was taken to an area hospital and was listed late Thursday night in stable condition.

Officers continued to investigate the stabbing Thursday night as they interviewed the other passengers on board, Hightower said.

