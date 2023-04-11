Man stabs woman ‘multiple times’ at local bar in West Carrollton, then flees; Suspect in custody

A woman was stabbed multiple times at Miami Valley Sports Bar in West Carrollton Sunday night.

West Carrollton police and fire were dispatched to 930 Watertower Lane, where Miami Valley Sports Bar resides, at 10:35 p.m. on reports of a stabbing, a spokesperson for the city’s police department told News Center 7.

When officers arrived, they found a woman stabbed “multiple times” and requiring immediate medical attention, the spokesperson said. She was transported by medics to Kettering Health Main Campus on Southern Boulevard.

She is in stable condition, according to the spokesperson.

The suspect fled the scene following the stabbing, prompting West Carrollton police to issue a “be on the lookout” (or also more commonly known as a “BOLO”).

The suspect was located and detained by another law enforcement agency, according to the spokesperson.

The suspect was identified as a male; however, all other descriptors, including name, were not released because he has not been formally charged yet.

He remains in custody, awaiting charges that may be filed within the next 48 hours as per law, the spokesperson informed. The charges he might see were not disclosed.

The investigation remains ongoing, the spokesperson said. West Carrollton police led the investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information is released.