Man stabs woman and posts video of ‘last moments’ on Facebook, California cops say

A man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and posting a video of her “last moments” on Facebook, California police said.

A woman called the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada saying she saw a stabbing posted to Facebook on Wednesday, July 26, the San Mateo Police Department said in a July 27 Facebook post.

The woman gave deputies the name and phone number of the Facebook poster, police said.

Given the “seriousness of the crime,” Nye County deputies pinged the phone number linked to the Facebook account, which came back with an address to “a large apartment complex” in San Mateo, according to police.

Police said Nye County deputies notified them about the woman’s report.

Because they did not have an apartment number and the ping’s accuracy varied, police said they went door-to-door, canvassing the complex in search of the victim or suspect.

Nearly three hours later, police said they found a dead woman in one of the apartments.

Though there was no suspect on scene, police said they identified a man, Mark Mechikoff, 39, accused of stabbing the woman.

Mechikoff was arrested within two hours of officers finding the woman, police said.

Police said Mechikoff knew the woman but did not disclose their relationship.

“While the motive for stabbing the victim is still under investigation, we do know Mechikoff mercilessly filmed the last moments of the victim’s life and posted the video to Facebook, then fled the area,” police said.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office has charged Mechikoff with first-degree murder, KRON4 News reported.

Mechikoff, who is being held without bail, is expected to appear in court on Aug. 4, online jail records show.

San Mateo is about 20 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Woman shoots and kills 28-year-old on Facebook Live, Mississippi cops say

Man admits killing ex-girlfriend on Facebook Live. But spree wasn’t over, MD cops say

Facebook murder suspect is dead, confirm Cleveland police