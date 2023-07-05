Man stalked ex-wife, shot her 15 times at Fishers gas station, records say

This story contains mention of domestic violence. Abuse can be reported by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY).

A man arrested in the fatal shooting of his ex-wife had stalked her all morning and afternoon last week before he pulled up next to her at a gas pump in Fishers and “completely emptied” a gun into her car window, according to newly filed court records.

Joshua Alexander Farmer was formally charged with murder Wednesday in the killing of his ex-wife, who was shot more than 15 times at a Speedway gas station along 116th Street in Fishers on June 28.

Kaylah Ann Farmer, 33, died in the front seat of her Chrysler Town and Country van.

Surveillance footage from the gas station showed Kaylah Farmer's van was shot from three different locations before the shooter drove away. Witnesses described hearing 30-40 shots.

After the shooting police asked the public to keep an eye out for Joshua Farmer, who they warned could be "armed and dangerous." Police found Joshua Farmer the next day hiding behind shrubs on the east side of Indianapolis, a probable cause affidavit detailing his arrest said.

Joshua Farmer had past domestic violence charges

Joshua Farmer was already facing multiple charges in a domestic battery case involving Kaylah Farmer from a disturbance on June 1. Police in court records said Joshua Farmer had strangled and punched Kaylah Farmer in front of their three children, who are all under the age of 12.

One of the children, records state, told investigators a gun was held to his head. Kaylah Farmer was then asked to choose between herself or one of her sons, her children told police.

An arrest warrant was issued June 5 for Joshua Farmer in the battery case, in which he was also charged with strangulation, criminal confinement and pointing a firearm. Police at the time said they could not find him during a search of the couple’s home. Officers also tried to seize Joshua Farmer’s gun under the state’s “red flag” law, which allows police to retain firearms from people deemed dangerous. Detectives in the affidavit said the gun was not found and Farmer had been “actively evading” law enforcement in the weeks since.

Twenty-three days later, he’s accused of killing Kaylah Farmer.

License plate readers captured numerous pictures of the Kia Soul police say Joshua Farmer was driving the day of the shooting following Kaylah Farmer along Hazel Dell Parkway in Carmel after she left work at Indiana University Health.

Police said the cameras captured Joshua Farmer's license plates along Hazel Dell Parkway 13 times before the shooting. The first image was taken minutes before 8 a.m., more than nine hours before the gunfire.

The car was registered to a woman who told police she met Joshua Farmer on a dating app and allowed him to use her Kia Soul. Officers tracked the car to a gym on the north side of Indianapolis after Joshua Farmer texted the car owner “planet fitness 52nd and keystone keys inside...shhh.”

A 9mm casing found underneath the Kia Soul’s front passenger seat matched casings at the Speedway gas station, the affidavit said.

A loving mother of three

An online obituary states Kaylah Farmer was born in Muncie and graduated Goldsboro High School in 2008. She had worked at her scheduler job at Indiana University Health for eight years.

Her children, the obituary reads, were her life.

“She absolutely loved them and enjoyed watching them play soccer,” the tribute said.

