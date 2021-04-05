Man stalked, left gifts for former co-worker before attacking her, Oklahoma cops say

Dawson White
·1 min read

A woman and her husband were leaving for work Friday morning when they spotted a familiar face in a truck across from their Tulsa home.

The man, identified as Justin Arthur-Ray Davis, wasn’t exactly welcome — he used to work with the woman but had recently resigned from their workplace, according to police.

For more than a month, he’d been stalking the woman, , leaving food and candy on her doorstep and sitting outside of her home, the Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

On Good Friday, things turned violent.

Davis is accused of getting out of his truck — armed with a shot gun — and charging the couple, who ran back into their apartment. Police said Davis shot through the door and hit the husband in the hand before entering the home.

He then grabbed the woman, police said, and dragged her down the stairs “assaulting her along the way.”

Neighbors who awoke to the commotion told police they saw Davis punching and choking the woman and called 911.

Her husband descended the stairs and tried to help the woman, but Davis pointed the shot gun at him and threatened to kill him if the woman didn’t get in the truck, according to police.

Davis then fired two shots into the air, police said.

When officers arrived, Davis sped away, leading police on a chase down the interstate before taking an exit, losing control of his vehicle and crashing, officials said. Police reportedly found guns and ammunition at the scene.

Davis was taken to the hospital for a large cut across his brow, then he was arrested.

He was charged with kidnapping, shooting with the intent to kill and first-degree burglary, police said.

Read next:

Machete and steak knife-wielding man attacks two after being denied drugs, MI cops say

Car dealer owner attacked during test-drive after driver picks up teens, Ohio cops say

Man cuts out woman’s heart, cooks it and tries to serve it to uncle, Oklahoma cops say

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 Hyundai Sonata Review | Look at me now!

    The 2021 Hyundai Sonata makes a stronger case for itself after last year's complete redesign. No longer merely a value play — although it is still keenly priced and well equipped — Hyundai’s midsize sedan has a rejuvenated sense of style and also boasts impressively up-to-the-minute tech. The model line has been fleshed out with a fuel-sipping Hybrid and the Sonata’s first performance version ever, the highly credible Hyundai Sonata N Line.

  • Suspect's wife speaks out about California attack that left 4 dead

    The estranged wife of the man who allegedly went on a&nbsp;shooting rampage&nbsp;in a Southern California office building earlier this week that left four people dead — including a 9-year-old boy — said Saturday that she couldn't fathom why her husband targeted people who had treated her like family for more than a decade.

  • Police arrest man suspected in 4 attempted kidnappings in Denton area

    The driver of a gray sedan was arrested Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

  • Hollywood has overlooked the 50-plus audience. Producer Amy Baer aims to change that

    Producer Amy Baer is leveraging the dearth of content but untapped appetite among over-50 moviegoers with her new label, Landline Pictures.

  • The CDC Says If You See This at a Restaurant, Don't Go Inside

    The lure of indoor dining has been hard to resist over the last year, and now that rules are being lifted across the country, you may have plans to head straight for your favorite eatery. But just because restrictions are loosening doesn’t mean it’s safe to reinstate your regular dining habits. According to a CDC guide which ranks certain everyday activities by COVID risk level, ordering takeout is still considered safest and eating outdoors at a socially distanced table is a close second. Indoor dining, on the other hand, can pose major health hazards—especially when the conditions are suboptimal.In fact, the health authority warns that certain establishments should be avoided at all costs amid the COVID pandemic. They advise looking out for a small handful of red flags, which you'll most likely be able to spot before you walk through the door. Read on to find out which signs to look out for, and for more on dining out during the pandemic, check out The CDC Says This Is How Much Dining Out Increases Your COVID Risk.Read the original article on Best Life. 1 If you see these red flags, turn right around. When it comes to eating out, there’s a small handful of warning signs that should have you heading for the hills, says the CDC. "Eating inside restaurants that are poorly ventilated, where social distancing is not possible, servers and staff do not wear masks, and diners do not wear masks when not actively eating or drinking” is still a high-risk activity. Their advice? Don’t go inside. And for more COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Buffets are also out. The CDC also warns against visiting any restaurant with self-service features or a buffet. They warn that these “require extensive touching of surfaces,” making contamination far more likely.This should come as no surprise, given that buffets have long been known to spread bacteria and viruses with ease. In fact, one black light experiment designed to simulate the spread of germs in this type of setting revealed just how swiftly COVID can spread under these conditions. And for more COVID tips from the CDC, check out The CDC Says You Should Immediately Do This Once You've Been Vaccinated. 3 …So are restaurants without capacity limits. One key to safe dining—indoor or out—is proper spacing between tables, but most restaurants without capacity limits simply cannot do this safely. "If you do indoor dining, you do it in a spaced way where you don't have people sitting right next to each other," White House COVID Advisor Anthony Fauci, MD, told CNN's Don Lemon in February.Other experts have said that even with strict capacity limitations, it’s best to avoid all indoor dining. "I don't know why restaurants are reopening," said Linsey Marr, a civil and environmental engineer who has studied airflow and COVID transmission. Marr told CNN, "I don't think anything's changed from the time the restaurants were closed. If anything, it's riskier because of the new variants that are more transmissible." 4 Confined outdoor spaces are also best avoided. During the colder winter months, many restaurants have come up with a creative solution to closed indoor spaces: outdoor dining pods. But experts say that these can pose their own sort of risk if they’re not properly cleaned and aired out between customers.When these dining bubbles are completely enclosed, they also ramp up the risk for any two from separate households people dining together. While you may be separated from crowds, you’re almost sure to come in contact with your dining companion’s exhaled air in these cramped conditions.“If you are meeting friends [in a dining pod] I'd pretty much call that a boutique COVID party!” David Fisman, MD, Professor of Epidemiology at University of Toronto in Canada and a practicing internist told Forbes of enclosed dining pods. However, he says, “If you're in there with your household bubble you're not exposed to anyone you're not exposed to anyway.” And for more essential COVID news, check out The CDC Director Just Got Choked Up Describing COVID's "Impending Doom".

  • GOP Lawmaker Uses 9/11 to Troll Rep. Ilhan Omar

    The congressman has since deleted the gutless Islamophobic social media post

  • Isley Brothers Drop New Song With Snoop Dogg ‘Friends and Family’

    Track marks legendary R&B outfit's first new music since 2017

  • Junkyard Gem: 1981 Toyota Tercel Hatchback

    The original Tercel was the first Toyota sold in North America with front-wheel-drive, with the first-generation cars available here for the 1980 through 1982 model years. Initially badged as Corolla Tercels, in order to cash in on the name recognition established by the bulletproof Corollas sold here during the 1970s (more recently, Toyota did the same thing by calling the Aqua the Prius C over here), these cars had tiny price tags and little need for fuel. With just 81 horsepower from its 3A-C engine, the 1981 Tercel struggled on short highway on-ramps but got great fuel economy— a real plus in the dark days after the 1979 Oil Crisis.

  • This Is the First Fusion Power Plant to Generate Net Electricity

    Here's the secret to the self-sustaining tokamak concept.

  • Why Native American children have higher rates of disability

    The rates of disability among U.S. children are increasing, with the highest rate of disability among Native American children, according to a newly released brief by the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 3 million children in the U.S. had a disability in 2019, slightly up from data collected more than a decade ago. Household income also appeared to play a role, with 6.5% of children living below the poverty line having a disability, as compared to 3.8% of children living in families with incomes above the poverty threshold.

  • Tested: 2022 Kia Carnival Fancies Up the Minivan

    Kia's new van looks great and pleases its driver, but it's almost too nice inside for kids.

  • Krispy Kreme Has An All-New Oreo Glaze And This Is The Best News We've Heard All Year

    EVERYBODY REMAIN CALM.

  • UFC's McGregor announces third fight with Poirier

    McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

  • Why a Russell Wilson trade to Eagles makes sense in Roob's 10 Observations

    A Russ trade makes sense for the Eagles. By: Reuben Frank

  • Yankees' Aaron Boone explains why Giancarlo Stanton sat on Sunday

    When the Yankees announced their lineup for Sunday’s rubber match with the Toronto Blue Jays, Giancarlo Stanton’s name was noticeably absent.

  • The 37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart

    There are steps you should take to ensure you're getting a good deal when you shop and aren't missing out on any special perks that these big-box stores offer.

  • How Matt Gaetz Got Here

    The Justice Department is investigating whether Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican and close ally of former President Donald Trump, broke federal sex trafficking laws. The inquiry focuses on his relationships with young women who had been recruited online, and whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl. Investigators believe that he paid for sex with a number of women he met through Joel Greenberg — a former Florida tax collector who was indicted last year on a federal sex trafficking charge, among other offenses — people close to the investigation told The New York Times. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for an Ethics Committee inquiry into Gaetz’s involvement with the women, as revelations continue trickling out around the Justice Department investigation. Gaetz has denied paying for sex or sleeping with anyone underage, but it’s clear that the story is far from over. And he’s increasingly isolated: Few Republicans have spoken up in support of him, and his own communications director, Luke Ball, resigned. Here’s a look at how Gaetz got to this point, and where things may go from here. Who is Matt Gaetz? Gaetz, 38, was elected in 2016 to represent Florida’s 1st District, the westernmost and most heavily Republican patch of a state that became ground zero for Trump’s brand of Republican politics. He comes from a political family: His father, Don Gaetz, was the president of the Florida State Senate, and a grandfather had been a Republican politician in North Dakota. Matt attended college at Florida State University before getting a law degree from William and Mary. During his four-plus years in the U.S. House, Gaetz has been one of Trump’s most virulent defenders — and an unabashed enabler of his most outlandish claims, appearing frequently on Fox News and other conservative outlets. When Democrats led the first impeachment inquiry into Trump, in 2019, Gaetz joined other Republican lawmakers in storming past security and into the private quarters of the House Intelligence Committee in an attempt to break up the meeting. Soon after the coronavirus pandemic began, he wore a gas mask on the House floor, in what many saw as trolling — although Gaetz said that he was only showing his concern for health and safety. He also brought a right-wing Holocaust denier to the State of the Union address in 2018. Soon after he arrived in Congress, Gaetz became the only lawmaker in Washington to vote against a 2017 bill giving the federal government more power and resources to fight human trafficking. The allegations are shocking to many. But in Washington, are they surprising? You might think that Republicans in Washington would be in an uproar over reports that a prominent young lawmaker was being accused of sex with an underage girl. But it’s being reported that he’s long had a reputation among colleagues for aberrant behavior, including a fondness for illicit drugs and younger women — and members of his own party had learned to keep their distance. Multiple people told CNN that Gaetz had a history of showing off nude photos and videos of women that he said he’d slept with to colleagues on the House floor. Gaetz himself has admitted to being unpopular in Washington — although, in classic Trumpian fashion, he tried to reframe his unpopularity as a virtue. “As for the Hill, I know I have many enemies and few friends,” he told The Daily Beast on Wednesday. “My support generally lies outside of Washington, D.C., and I wouldn’t have it any other way.” Most prominent Republicans appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach to the scandal and have remained mostly silent as the Justice Department moves ahead with its investigation. So, what’s next? Pelosi isn’t the only House leader to have said that Gaetz ought to face consequences, if the allegations are true. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader, has said that Gaetz would lose his committee appointments if he were indicted, as is required under House rules. (He sits on the House Armed Services, Budget and Judiciary committees.) It’s possible, of course, that Gaetz will follow the example set by Trump, his political mentor, who rode out many scandals of his own involving accusations of sexual misconduct — including rape — by largely ignoring the allegations. On the Democratic side, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York has so far kept his own ship afloat even as numerous allegations of sexual impropriety have come out against him, including from his former employees. Gaetz also may be facing some uncertainty on the homefront: In December he became engaged to Ginger Luckey, 26, a Harvard Business School student, in what seemed like a match made in MAGA heaven: The couple met at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida resort. So far there have been no public reports about the impact of the scandal on their relationship. Does Gaetz moonlight for Media Matters? No, Matt Gaetz is not a double agent who also works for a left-leaning, Fox News-bashing research organization. That guy is Matt Gertz — and he’s been having a heck of a time (not to mention, raking in the likes on Twitter) with the recent news. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Israeli PM back in court as parties weigh in on his fate

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was back in court for his corruption trial on Monday as the country's political parties were set to weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes. Between witness testimony in a Jerusalem courtroom and the consultations at the president's office across town, it promised to be a day of extraordinary political drama, bringing into sharp focus Netanyahu's increasingly desperate efforts to stay in power. Israel's political parties, meanwhile, began meeting with President Reuven Rivlin to recommend which candidate should be tasked with forming the next government.

  • 'Global responsibility': Christians mark another pandemic Easter as pope pleads for equity in vaccine rollout

    Pandemic protocol was again the unwanted guest at the Easter table across the globe, but this year there was a lining of hope: COVID-19 vaccinations.

  • Utah dads to be required to pay half of pregnancy costs

    Biological fathers in Utah will be legally required to pay half of a woman’s out-of-pocket pregnancy costs under a new law unique to the state that critics say doesn’t do enough to adequately address maternal healthcare needs. The bill’s sponsor has presented the measure as an effort to decrease the burden of pregnancy on women and increase responsibility for men who have children. Utah appears to be the first state to mandate prenatal child support, according to the state’s Planned Parenthood association and the bill’s sponsor.