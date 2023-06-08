Man stalked Taylor Swift and said he’d ‘wear a bomb’ if he can’t be with her, cops say

A man with social media accounts dedicated to Taylor Swift has been arrested after Indiana authorities say he stalked and harassed the famous singer, according to news reports.

Mitchell Taebel, of Long Beach, Indiana, was reportedly arrested Friday, June 2, and charged with stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy and harassment.

His arrest came the day of the first of three concerts Swift performed at Chicago’s Soldier Field that weekend. Long Beach is about 60 miles southeast of Chicago.

Taebel, 36, has multiple videos on his YouTube account that state he and Swift “must get married immediately.” He has also shared the videos on a Facebook page, which is filled with content related to the “Anti-Hero” singer.

According to court documents obtained by WSBT, Taebel sent a voice message on Swift’s Instagram account that stated “he would happily wear a bomb if he cannot be with his soul mate.”

In separate social media comments, he expressed his desire to meet Swift and “shoot ourselves if we had to,” WSBT reported.

He also left threatening messages for Swift’s father and gained access to the singer’s condo building in Tennessee, according to WFLD.

Police said Taebel was stopped by security in the lobby of the building.

“Taebel stated he was a great-looking, well-dressed, popular TV host,” police said, according to Northwest Indiana Times. “Taebel asked the security staff if (Swift) was in her top-floor penthouse and, if so, to let her know that he was in the lobby.”

Swift’s management team eventually filed a temporary restraining order against Taebel, who is accused of showing up to her Nashville concert on May 5 despite being “on a security threat list,” the Northwest Indiana Times reported.

Taebel was jailed on a $15,000 cash bond, court records show. He is due in court July 27.

Man posts videos with teenager on OnlyFans before fatal shooting, Washington cops say

Woman’s ex traveled from Arizona to trigger explosion near her CA home, cops say

‘Predator’ stalked woman while she shopped at mall before kidnapping her, CA cops say