Man to stand trial on charges he assaulted Mount Vernon officer

Apr. 28—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge has ordered a Springfield man to stand trail on charges that he assaulted a police officer who was arresting him on suspicion of drunken driving.

Associate Judge Scott Sifferman decided Monday at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Kailen A. Inman, 31, to stand trial on felony counts of first-degree assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and driving while his license was revoked.

The judge set May 11 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.

Stephen Nelson, a Mount Vernon police officer, testified at the hearing that he was on patrol Aug. 29 when he noticed a vehicle parked at the intermediate school in Mount Vernon with extensive front-end damage and a road sign and debris from a motor vehicle accident strewn about in the street.

Nelson said the defendant, who was hanging out the driver's side of the vehicle, smelled of alcohol and that he spotted several small empty bottles of the liquor Fireball on the floorboard near the driver's feet. The keys to the vehicle were in the ignition, the officer told the court.

Nelson said he tried to get Inman to step out of the vehicle, but he resisted and became physically aggressive, wrestling him to the ground and hitting him in the face three times and kicking him in his legs. The officer said he had to use his stun gun to get Inman under control and arrested.

The officer testified that he was required to get a slight injury to his back checked out and medically cleared before he could return to active duty but otherwise was not seriously injured.