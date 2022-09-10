Man standing in front of Fresno home dies during drive-by shooting

A man standing in front of a southeast Fresno home died Friday night from a drive-by shooting.

It happened just west of the intersection of 9th Street and Hamilton Avenue (southwest of the Cedar-Butler intersection)

Fresno Police said the man, who was in his 30s, was in the front-yard area with his fiancee when a car pulled up and fired multiple shots while the vehicle was in motion.

Responding officers, who were alerted by a four-round shot spotter activation, found that the man was struck multiple times.

Police tried to perform life-saving measures on him before the victim was transported to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s fiancee was not struck and she did recognize the suspect vehicle, police said.

It was unclear how many suspects police were looking for.

The suspect vehicle, described as a white sedan, was last seen driving off westbound on Hamilton.