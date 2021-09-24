Man in standoff accused of threatening people with bow and arrow indicted

Sep. 24—A West Carrollton man indicted Thursday was arrested earlier this month after a more than 6-hour standoff in Jefferson Twp.

Joshua Ray Sage, 35, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for inducing panic.

Sage surrendered to deputies around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 13 after the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team used tear gas to coax him out of the basement of a home in the 7100 block of state Route 4, also called Germantown Pike in Jefferson Twp.

Sage called in a fake abduction and then refused to come out of the house, according to an affidavit filed in the case in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division in New Lebanon.

"Josh had also threatened multiple people at the house with a bow and arrow and then swung a machete at (another man) and cut his finger," the affidavit stated.

Deputies filed a felonious assault charge against Sage but a Montgomery County grand jury only indicted him for inducing panic.

Sage remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Sept. 13 arrest.