Man in standoff accused of threatening people with bow and arrow indicted

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Sep. 24—A West Carrollton man indicted Thursday was arrested earlier this month after a more than 6-hour standoff in Jefferson Twp.

Joshua Ray Sage, 35, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for inducing panic.

Sage surrendered to deputies around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 13 after the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team used tear gas to coax him out of the basement of a home in the 7100 block of state Route 4, also called Germantown Pike in Jefferson Twp.

Sage called in a fake abduction and then refused to come out of the house, according to an affidavit filed in the case in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division in New Lebanon.

"Josh had also threatened multiple people at the house with a bow and arrow and then swung a machete at (another man) and cut his finger," the affidavit stated.

Deputies filed a felonious assault charge against Sage but a Montgomery County grand jury only indicted him for inducing panic.

Sage remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Sept. 13 arrest.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories