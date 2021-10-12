Man in standoff with authorities in north Arlington apartment complex, police say
A man possibly armed was in a standoff with Arlington police Tuesday morning at an apartment complex, Arlington police said.
No injuries have been reported.
Arlington police responded to a domestic call shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Bluffcreek Lane.
When they arrived, Arlington police met a woman who made the 911 call outside of an apartment.
A man involved in the call was inside of the apartment and he has refused to come out of the apartment.
Arlington police have set up a perimeter around the apartment and they are working on getting the man to surrender.
As of 9:30 a.m., Arlington police remained on the scene.
Arllington police did not release any other details on the disturbance call.