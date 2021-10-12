Man in standoff with authorities in north Arlington apartment complex, police say

A man possibly armed was in a standoff with Arlington police Tuesday morning at an apartment complex, Arlington police said.

No injuries have been reported.

Arlington police responded to a domestic call shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Bluffcreek Lane.

When they arrived, Arlington police met a woman who made the 911 call outside of an apartment.

A man involved in the call was inside of the apartment and he has refused to come out of the apartment.

Arlington police have set up a perimeter around the apartment and they are working on getting the man to surrender.

As of 9:30 a.m., Arlington police remained on the scene.

Arllington police did not release any other details on the disturbance call.