Man in standoff was wanted after police seized drugs from him in Littleton

Jun. 4—The man who killed himself during a police standoff last week in Manchester was wanted on a warrant after police seized four 10-gram packages of heroin and three ounces of methamphetamine during a drug investigation in March, according to court records.

Benjamin Bennett, 41 — whose criminal history included drug possession, assault and robbery — was found dead after a standoff with Manchester police on May 26 in the North End of Manchester.

Court records show that the Northern Drug Task Force, which included the U.S. DEA and New Hampshire State Police, apprehended Bennett on March 4 while monitoring drug activity in Littleton.

An arrest affidavit spells out a lengthy back and forth between police and Bennett after they pulled over his car because he threw a lighted cigarette out the window.

After lengthy questioning, Bennett admitted the drugs were his but said they were for personal use.

The standoff started with U.S. deputy marshals tried to arrest him. Authorities said Bennett "is believed to have fired a weapon" at the deputies.