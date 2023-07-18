Man stands trial in friend's killing during drug-related robbery in Daytona Beach

Terek Mneimne is on trial charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his friend, Jeffrey Schusky, on Jan. 18, 2020 in Daytona Beach.

Tarek Mneimne plotted with one friend three years ago to rob another friend, who was dealing marijuana out of a beachside motel in Daytona Beach, according to a prosecutor. The marijuana dealer wound up dead and Mneimne now faces a possible life sentence.

Mneimne, 36, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Jeffrey Schusky. Jurors began hearing testimony in the case Tuesday in Circuit Judge Karen Foxman’s courtroom at the S. James Foxman Justice Center.

Mneimne’s co-defendant, Taylor Holcomb-Barber, 31, is also charged with first-degree murder, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is scheduled to go on trial in November. Holcomb-Barber was not friends with Schusky.

Assistant State Attorney Heatha Trigones told jurors that Schusky was dealing marijuana and related products, such as marijuana edibles, out of Room 7 at the Happy Holiday Motel at 1617 N. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach. Schusky would move around from hotel to hotel as he sold the marijuana and had checked into the Happy Holiday several days before his killing.

Mneimne’s defense attorney, Antonio Tomas, said during his opening statement that his client didn't plan to rob Schusky, who was Mneimne’s “best friend” and certainly had no intention of killing him.

Tomas said Holcomb-Barber took the gun from Schusky during a struggle and shot him.

Holcomb-Barber than returned to the car with a gun and at gunpoint told Mneimne to drive, Tomas said. He said that Mneimne did not receive anything taken from the room.

He said that Mneimne went to the police the next day and told them what happened.

Drugs and cash

Mneimne was visiting Schusky on the night of Jan. 18, 2020, at the motel, according to Assistant State Attorney Heatha Trigones.

Mneimne knew that Schusky had marijuana and cash in the room. Daytona Beach Police would later find more than $5,000 in cash in a duffel bag and other spots in the room.

He knew that Schusky left a window open in the back of the motel room. He knew there were two duffel bags with a lot of marijuana products. And he knew that Schusky was alone because his girlfriend had left to take care of her mother.

Mneimne left and got Holcomb-Barber, whom Trigones said was Mneimne’s buddy. The men drove back from Ormond Beach to the Happy Holiday. They had a gun, she said.

Mneimne was the driver and waited in the car while Holcomb-Barber used a stack of chairs to reach the back open window and climb into Room 7.

Trigones said that Holcomb-Barber shot Schusky who, despite being wounded, still fought back before running out of the room.

Latoya Forbes lived in Room 8 with her husband. She said she was about to take a shower after returning from a movie when she heard noise from next door.

“You could hear a whole knock-out, drag-out,” she said. “You could just hear it going down.”

She said she heard Room 7's front door slam, looked out the window and saw Schusky crawling across the parking lot to the motel’s office. He stood up, banged on the door and collapsed.

She rushed out to try to help Schusky. At first she thought he had been stabbed, but later she saw the round bullet hole in his abdomen.

During cross examination by Tomas, Forbes said the struggle in the room lasted no more than five minutes and she said she did not hear a gunshot. She said she did not see anyone else come out of the room.

She said her husband walked out and heard the Room 7’s back window slam.

The trial continues Wednesday.

